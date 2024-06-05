Independent TV
Whoopi Goldberg breaks down in tears as she confirms Sister Act 3 is ‘in the works’
Whoopi Goldberg cried as she reunited and performed with the Sister Act 2 cast, before announcing to fans a third movie is on its way.
The actress reunited with the cast of the much-loved sequel on The View on Wednesday (5 June) as part of the film’s 30th anniversary.
After a live performance of Joyful, Joyful, the 68-year-old told viewers: “Don't forget, Sister Act 3 is in the works. The script is in and I can't wait for the day I can say, ‘Come along for the ride,’ because we got that green light.”
00:41