A viral rumor claims actress Ariana Grande was paid 15 times more than her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo—$15 million to Cynthia’s $1 million.

The story spread quickly across social media and news outlets, but Universal Pictures was quick to respond.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures confirmed both stars were paid the same amount for their roles.

A wider conversation about the film’s coverage has also taken place. After the premiere, The Daily Mail featured only Ariana on its front page, leading fans to ask, “Where’s Cynthia?”