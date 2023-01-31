Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce fourth Bad Boys film

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have announced that they're once again teaming up to make a fourth Bad Boys film.

Smith shared a clip on Instagram to break the news to his followers, where he told them to "stop scrolling" and pay attention.

The video then shows the 54-year-old driving to pay a visit to Lawrence, who he embraces in a hug upon arrival.

"It's about that time - it's official ya'll - it's OFFICIAL," he screams excitedly, before yelling: "bad boys FOR LIFE."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.