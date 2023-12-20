Will Smith urges fans to ‘trust me’ in bizarre Christmas video

Will Smith urges fans to“trust me” in a bizarre Christmas taste-testing video.

The Hollywood actor is seen sampling a variety of food concoctions, including cheese-flavored crips and Nutella chocolate spread, and watermelon with mustard.

He shared the video on his Instagram page on Tuesday (19 December) with a caption urging people to “trust him”.

The 55-year-old was inspired to taste test the challenge by video creator Entertaining Dad.

He is seen enjoying the watermelon and mustard, although he doesn’t appear too impressed by the crips and Nutella.

The actor also puts pickles and icing to the test.