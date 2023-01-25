Will Smith has carried a “burden” to represent “perfection” since the beginning of his career, Nia Long has said.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor’s co-star has praised Smith for how he has coped with pressures of fame during his time in the industry.

“I don’t think that, at least when we were growing up, there was room to be human. I think he’s now able to be human,” Ms Long told Yahoo.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.