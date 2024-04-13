Will Smith pays loving tribute to I Am Legend dog with poignant video montage

Will Smith posted a loving video tribute to German Shephard dog Abbey, who starred alongside him in the Hollywood blockbuster I am Legend.

The 55-year-old posted the video clips of Abbey, who played his loyal dog Sam in the film, on his Instagram page on Friday (12 April) to mark National Pet Day.

The video shows behind-the-scenes footage of the pair filming together.

The Oscar-winning actor captioned the clip: “The goodness girl.”

The I am Legend film centers on the story of the scientist and last human survivor of a plague.