Watch: Eddie Murphy cracks joke about Will Smith Oscars slap

Eddie Murphy used his Golden Globes speech to crack a joke about the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap.

The actor joked that one of the most important lessons he learned was to “Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”, causing the audience to erupt into laughter.

Eddie Murphy was awarded the Cecil B DeMille award for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment” at the 70th Golden Globe awards held in weather-stricken Los Angeles, on 10 January 2023.

