Will Smith made a passionate speech with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by his side as he pledged to “show up and support her” for the “rest of my life”.

His comments come after Jada revealed last week that she and Smith have been separated for the last seven years

The couple were seen on stage at an event for her new memoir at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore on Wednesday (18 October).

In his speech, Smith said: Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet. I am going to show up and support her for the rest of my life.”