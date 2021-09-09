The son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry did not enjoy seeing William Shatner tell Trekkies to “get a life” while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 1986.

In the skit, the sci-fi actor played a version of himself at a Star Trek convention where fans asked detailed questions about Capt. James T. Kirk to which he replies with “Get a life, will you, people,”.

Rod Roddenberry told The Hollywood Reporter: “I never really appreciated that skit because I think it was demeaning to the fans. I think it was disrespectful, especially for a character who was an open-minded, intelligent leader.”