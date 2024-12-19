Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas

If your family is getting to you this Christmas, allow renowned German director Wim Wenders’s zen Japanese toilet drama whisk you away to a better place.

Kōji Yakusho stars in Perfect Days, a film about beauty, fulfilment and simplicity and will leave you feeling way better about the human race than It’s A Wonderful Life. In this episode of the 12 Days of Christmas Binge Watch series, Jacob Stolworthy talks you through his reasons why it’s one of his picks of 2024.

