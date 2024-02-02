Woman in viral ‘topless’ climbing-through-window video breaks silence

The woman behind a viral window video that’s taking the internet by storm has spoken of her shock.

Lisa Rowland was filmed climbing through the window of her home after getting locked out. As she manages to get through the window, she gets stuck, before her dress slides down, leaving her partially naked.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Friday (2 February), Ms Rowland revealed how she had left her keys inside the house and also returned home early from the supermarket as she needed the toilet.

This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary could not stop laughing when Ms Rowland revealed she wet herself after getting stuck.