Woody Harrelson goes on baseless anti-vax conspiracy rant during SNL monologue

A note from The Independent: Claims made by Woody Harrelson in this article are not factual.

Woody Harrelson appeared to go on an anti-vax conspiracy theory rant during his opening monologue on last night's SNL (25 February).

The actor has a history of sharing conspiracies online.

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes", he said, referring to the pandemic. "People can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs."

