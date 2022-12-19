World Cup final: Drake reported to have lost $1m on Argentina bet

Drake is rumoured to have lost a small fortune after a bold bet on the final of World Cup 2022 didn’t go his way.

Heartbreakingly for the rapper, while he put his money on the winners, he is said to have placed a 1x1 bet which saw him lose on a technicality.

A 1x1 bet means that Argentina would have had to secure a win within regulation time for Drake to have won his gamble.

However, two rapid goals from Kylian Mbappe saw the game go into extra time and penalties.

Sign up for our newsletters.