Qatar: Dua Lipa speaks out over 'speculation' around World Cup performance

Dua Lipa has addressed rumours that she would perform in Qatar at World Cup 2022, saying she "really didn't like" being associated with the Gulf country.

In a recent interview with Variety, the singer said: "I really have nothing against Qatar, and I hope one day I will get the chance to go there.

"But I didn't like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs."

She said she "looks forward" to visiting the country when it has "fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made."

