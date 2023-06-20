From fleeing conflict and persecution to finding a new home and learning a new language, asylum seekers and refugees living in Solihull are sharing their struggles, hopes and dreams in a new exhibition.

Almost 100 male asylum seekers and refugees, including those from the LGBTQ+ community, contributed to the artwork documenting why they left their homeland and their lives in the UK.

The Migration Blankets exhibition, created together with international award-winning Artist Salma Zulfiqar, will headline at the Solihull Welcomes Week starting 19 June, marking World Refugee Day.