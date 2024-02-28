Dune star Dave Bautista admits he was ‘physically sick’ before WWE matches

Dave Bautista has admitted he used to get “physically sick” before his early WWE matches.

The wrestler turned Hollywood star - who is reprising his role as Glossu Rabban in Dune: Part Two - reflected on his struggles with anxiety while revealing his method for overcoming stage fright.

“When I started wrestling, I was literally physically sick before I walked out the curtain,” Bautista told Arizona News.

“I used to walk out the curtain and [scream]. And all my anxiety was gone. That’s what it is.”

He added that while he still gets nervous and self-conscious now, as soon as he screams, those feelings go away and he starts to relax.