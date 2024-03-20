Zayn Malik to become ambassador of Bradford’s City of Culture year

Zayn Malik is set to become the face of Bradford's City of Culture year.

The former One Direction star, 31, will be the city's ambassador and will attend some of the 1,000 events due to take place.

Malik, who is originally from West Bowling but spends a lot of time in the US, said: "Bradford is and always will be home to me.

"It’s a very special place and I’m happy to see it being recognised as the UK City of Culture for 2025."