An emotional Zayn Malik performed the One Direction song Night Changes for the first time in 10 years and on the anniversary of the day he left the band.

The 32-year-old surprised fans in Mexico when he performed the ballad at his show at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on Tuesday (25 March).

The date marked a decade since Malik left the boyband back in 2015.

The song appeared to go down very well the fans, who can be heard singing along loudly.

After his performance, Malik thanked the crowd and told them he “almost” cried.