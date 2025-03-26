Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:27
Zayn Malik pays emotional tribute to One Direction on 10th anniversary of his exit from band
An emotional Zayn Malik performed the One Direction song Night Changes for the first time in 10 years and on the anniversary of the day he left the band.
The 32-year-old surprised fans in Mexico when he performed the ballad at his show at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on Tuesday (25 March).
The date marked a decade since Malik left the boyband back in 2015.
The song appeared to go down very well the fans, who can be heard singing along loudly.
After his performance, Malik thanked the crowd and told them he “almost” cried.
Up next
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:31
Trump calls himself ‘fertilization president’ at Women’s History event
00:27
Trump entertains idea of compensation fund for Jan 6 rioters
02:51
Video: Six key takeaways from Rachel Reeves’ spring statement
01:24
MP challenges Reeves over £150k salary and freebies after welfare cuts
00:16
Roy Keane compares Reece James to England legend after Lativa goal
01:17
Everton forward proposed to on pitch after year-long pregnancy break
00:51
Eddie Jordan’s emotional on-air apology in one of his final interviews
00:31