Adele ‘confirms’ she is married to Rich Paul during Alan Carr’s stand-up show

Adele has confirmed she is married to Rich Paul.

That is, at least, according to two people who attended Alan Carr’s Los Angeles stand-up show over the weekend.

Two fans separately contacted anonymous celebrity gossip influencer Deuxmoi, who shared their accounts on an Instagram page, “confirming” the news.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” the first person wrote.

“Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did!’”

The second person revealed: “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’. Super cute all round and was super sweet.”