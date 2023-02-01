Refugee who fled Taliban holds Afghan flag as he graduates at UK university

A refugee from Afghanistan who fled from the Taliban with just a backpack has graduated from a UK university with a master’s degree.

Naimat Zafary, 37, graduated from Sussex University with a merit in Governance, Development and Public Policy.

He could be seen holding an Afghan flag as he walked on stage to a round of applause and cheers from his peers.

Mr Zafary is now looking to start a PhD in International Development - focusing on aid and poverty in his home country over the past 20 years.

