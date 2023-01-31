Lion cubs leap across swollen river in Kenya

Footage captures the moment a trio of lion cubs leap across a swollen river in Kenya.

Wildlife photographer and conservationist Paul Goldstein shot the incredible moment, after spotting the lions lined up by the water earlier this month.

He noted that the Ntiakntiak river is normally a trickle, but became faster-flowing after “biblical storms” in the area.

The cubs jumped across the water to reach their mother, who had already crossed.

“If they had tried this [the previous evening] they would have been swept away,” Goldstein said.

