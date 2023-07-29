First Lady Fabulous: Akshata Murty is officially Britain’s best dressed for 2023.

Rishi Sunak’s wife has been named top of the list complied by Tatler magazine, which also features Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Love Actually star Bill Nighy.

Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler said: “The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty.

“Her stream of ‘It’ ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money.

“Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show.”

Ms Murty, 43, attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, and subsequently started her fashion label Akshata Designs.