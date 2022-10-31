A Sheffield dad has claimed that his Alexa told him to "punch his children in the throat" after he asked her how to "stop them laughing."

Adam Chamberlain, 45, posted a video on TikTok showing the device's response to his question.

After asking the assistant his question, it says: "According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat. If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh.”

The response was removed in September as soon as Amazon became aware of it, a spokesperson said.

