Jeff Bezos shares nostalgic 1994 tour of first Amazon office as he relocates to Miami

Jeff Bezos shared a nostalgic video of the first Amazon “office” as he announced his decision to relocate to Miami.

The billionaire said on Thursday (2 November) that he was moving to his childhood home from Seattle to be near his parents and his space firm Blue Origin’s Cape Canaveral operations.

“As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart,” Bezos wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a video of Amazon’s first office, where he founded the e-commerce company out of his garage in 1994 and grew it into one of the biggest retailers in the world.