Escaped alpaca sprints down dual carriageway in Durham

Motorists were left baffled when they spotted an alpaca galloping towards them on a busy dual carriageway.

Footage shows the animal sprinting down the A66 near Darlington, County Durham, at 11am on Sunday (18 September).

Cars had been slowing down and drivers assumed it was for emergency services but were left shocked when the alpaca ran past their cars.

James Tadman posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “Not every day you see an alpaca galloping down the A66 near Darlington.”

