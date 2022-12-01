Hidden cameras reveal pine martens successfully breeding in New Forest

Hidden camera footage has revealed that pine martens are successfully breeding in New Forest, in the south of England.

This video shows the rare and protected creatures scurrying around in an area they were thought to be scarce.

The cat-sized member of the weasel family was once widespread across the UK.

Previously only thought to have survived largely in the north of the country, they’ve now been proven to have returned in the south.

