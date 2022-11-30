Moment 30-foot humpback whale approaches divers in French Polynesia

A diving group had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter after they were approached by a curious 30-foot humpback whale off the coast of French Polynesia in September.

Footage filmed by Kayleigh Grants shows the huge mammal swimming between the divers and breaching the surface, with its pectoral fins just inches away.

Such encounters are rare, and have only happened to the diver a handful of times in her decade-long career.

“It’s like babysitting a 40-ton animal. They really do have the playful nature of a toddler of any species, even a human toddler,” Grants said.

