Moment 14ft python caught in the roof of a duck coop in Thailand

A 14ft python was caught nestling in the roof of a Thailand duck coop.

The reptile, seemingly hoping to eat the fowl, had snuck into the structure but was found by the Nakhon Ratchasima province farm owner on 27 March.

Animal rescuers used a stick to move the snake, which was resting on the ridge beam, before getting it down to the ground.

The reticulated python, a species that is found throughout southeast Asia, was removed from the premises and released into the forest.