Rare tree kangaroo born at Chester zoo snuggles in mother’s pouch

Incredible footage has captured the beautiful moment a tiny baby kangaroo peaked out of its mother's pouch for the very first time.

The birth of the little Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo has been hailed as a “real celebration” for the conservation breeding programme.

Chester Zoo collected data during the gestation of the joey which they are planning to help the species in the wild.

It is the first time a baby Goodfellow’s tree kangaroo has been born at Chester Zoo in its 91-year-history.

