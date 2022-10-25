Woman spends 24 hours in dog crate to raise awareness of animal testing

A woman spent an entire 24 hours inside a dog crate to recreate the experience of an animal bred in a laboratory for testing.

Anne-Marie Barton from Surrey live-streamed her demonstration in a bid to raise awareness of the mistreatment of animals.

“I’m in so much pain at the moment but I’m determined to go to the very end,” the 44-year-old said.

To make her experience as authentic as possible, she listened to the sound of dogs barking on a loop and sprayed her crate with vinegar to recreate the smell of urine.

