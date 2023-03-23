Watch moment rare Rothschild’s giraffe born at Belgium zoo

A rare Rothschild’s giraffe was born at a zoo in Belgium on Wednesday (22 March).

The newborn measured 1.5 meters tall and was up on its feet minutes after birth.

Footage shared by the Pairi Daiza zoo, located in Brugelette, shows the calf - which is yet to be named - being looked after by its mother, Juul.

The zoo added that the newborn giraffe has “eaten well and got to know the other females in the group” and will remain under the close supervision of the zoological team.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.