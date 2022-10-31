Experiment shows birds using self-control to resist food temptation

A Cambridge University study has found that birds, like humans, can use self-control to resist food temptation in order to receive a better reward.

This video shows the experiment in action, as a jay is offered a small treat, but refrains from grabbing it and instead waits for the anticipated, bigger portion.

The team was inspired by the 1972 Stanford Marshmallow test, where children were offered a choice between one marshmallow immediately, or two if they waited for a period of time.

