Watch: Giant panda twins born for first time in South Korea

A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea.

Mother Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, on Friday 7 July at a zoo inside the Everland theme park near Seoul, the operator of the park said in a statement.

It was the first time that panda twins have been born in South Korea, the resort group said.

The statement said both Ai Bao and her newborns were in good condition.

Footage captures the moment the twins were born.