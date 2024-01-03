Watch animals at London Zoo get on scales for annual weigh-in

No one likes to step on the scales in January after a little indulgence at Christmas, and it appears animals are no different.

Zookeepers at London Zoo carried out their annual weigh-in of around 14,000 animals at the popular attraction on Wednesday (3 January).

With over 300 different species, it can be quite a lengthy task, as this footage shows.

Required as part of the zoo’s licence, the London Zoo annual stock take includes every animal, with all other British zoos required to do similar yearly counts.