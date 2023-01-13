Rare sheep that look like badgers successfully bred on English farm

A Gloucestershire farm has become one of the first in the UK to breed rare sheep that look like badgers.

Farmers Sue and Aubrey Andrews say their new Badger Face Texels lambs are among the first in the country - having initially been brought over from the Netherlands.

They are known for their distinctive facial markings that resemble a badger, and for their strong builds.

The rare lambs were born at Lypiatt Farm in Miserden in the past few days, with the farmers admitting breeding them “for a bit of fun”.

