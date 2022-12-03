World’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British Empire

The world’s oldest tortoise, who has lived through two world wars and the rise and fall of the British Empire, has turned 190 years old.

Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who hatched in the Georgian era, is the oldest known living land animal on earth and also the oldest chelonian ever recorded.

He has lived on St Helena, an island in the Atlantic Ocean, since 1882.

Jonathan’s age is an estimation based on shell measurements from a photograph shot shortly after his arrival.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.