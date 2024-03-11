An Antiques Roadshow guest was left shocked after discovering the real value of a wine glass brought from a bric-a-brac stall for 50 pence.

The woman was stunned to find out the wine glass was incredibly rare and dated back 300 years, when she took it to expert Andy McConnell at the Eden Project episode of the show.

She told him: “It belongs to my father, he saw it on a bric-a-brac stall, [the owner] wanted 10 pence, my father liked it so gave him 50 pence.”

Mr McConnell revealed the true price of the wine glass as he told the woman: “Have a drink out of it tonight for Dad.”