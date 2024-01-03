Apple AirTag leads family to locate stolen luggage from airport

An Apple AirTag has helped a US family find their stolen luggage which was taken from an airport in North Carolina.

The Gavino family landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on 22 December 2023, but one of their bags never arrived at baggage claim.

One family member had placed an AirTag, which is a small device designed by Apple to keep track of lost or stolen items, in the bag and tracked it to a residence in Gastonia, North Carolina, where they called the police upon arriving.

Although the bag was relatively empty when recovered, the suspect was ultimately arrested and charged with multiple theft crimes.