Watch: 5ft-long alligator captured after breaking into home

A couple who recently moved into their Louisiana home were surprised to find a five-foot long alligator inside their new property after sneaking in through a dog door.

Don and Jan Schultz, who had moved from Arizona, found the creature after being alerted by their dog at their home in New Iberia on Friday, 23 June.

Footage shared by the couple shows the alligator in their hallway and wildlife officials capturing the gator.

"We are... putting a locking dog door in now that only unlocks with the dogs collars," Don told KATC.