Arnold Schwarzenegger patches up LA ‘pothole’ city officials say was service trench

Arnold Schwarzenegger has patched up a ‘pothole’ in his Los Angeles neighbourhood himself that he said had been “screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks.”

The Terminator actor, 75, who is a former governor of California, posted footage of himself and a team using packaged concrete to repair a road in the Brentwood area.

City official said that the ‘pothole’ was a service trench for work being performed by a utility company.

