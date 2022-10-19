Painting by King Charles III goes up for sale

A painting by King Charles III has been listed for auction, in his first artwork to be put up for sale since his accession to the throne.

The piece depicts Balmoral castle, where the King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in early September.

“It’s not awful. It’s not appalling, but it’s not great,” art critic Estelle Lovatt said.

The painting will be auctioned at Bonhams in Edinburgh on Thursday, 20 October.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.