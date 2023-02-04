A strolling wild elephant was caught on camera towering over passing cars on a forest road in Thailand.

Footage shows the gigantic animal - named Plai Boon Chuay - walking next to vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in the Phetchaburi province last month.

When the elephant emerged from the woods, motorists were asked to stop their cars to avoid scaring it.

“The elephant was not aggressive. It even appeared to greet us while it was walking alongside us,” one driver said.

An estimated 2,000 Asian elephants are living in the wild in Thailand.

