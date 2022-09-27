A whale calf has been released becoming tangled in shark nets on the coast of Australia.

The young mammal was first spotted by people exercising on the beach at Currumbin, located on the Gold Coast.

Crews from Sea World attended and after an hour-long rescue mission, the trapped humpback was freed.

Footage shows the rescuers cutting the mammal free.

According to Sky News Australia, another whale was spotted waiting further offshore for the young one to be released.

