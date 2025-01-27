Watch: Rare moment baby albino turtle hatches right in front of beachgoers

A baby albino turtle hatched right in front of beachgoers in a rare moment captured on video in Australia on 20 January.

Penelope Arias Mayoral was documenting hatchlings on Heron Island when she witnessed a newly-hatched green turtle clawing out of the sand, revealing its white body and red eyes associated with albinism.

Albino turtles are a 1 in 100,000 occurrence.

This youngster had just survived being picked up in a seagull’s beak before being dropped back in the sand.

Mayoral said: “I watched the little turtle make its way to the water and swim off into the distance, feeling relieved and hopeful that it’s out there thriving."