Rescuers free 33ft humpback whale struggling to breathe while entangled in net

Dramatic footage shows the moment rescuers untangled a 33ft humpback whale off the east coast of Australia in early June.

The whale was striggling to breathe after it became stuck in shark nets off the Gold Coast on 6 June.

Staff from Sea World Australia and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries worked together to free the huge creature.

The whale was set free after rescuers used special cutting equipment.

The net was tied together to prevent it from causing any more harm to marine life.