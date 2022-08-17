TV anchor parents spoof newborn baby in news segment

A pair of TV news achor parents have welcomed their child with a spoof report that they shared online.

Jeannette Reyes, of Fox 5 Morning, and Robert Burton, of ABC News affiliate WJLA-TV 7 News, donned their best newsroom voices as they discussed an “explosion at the diaper station.”

“Fortunately no injuries have been reported and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody,” Jeanette joked, pointing at the tot.

“They have linked her to hundreds of other explosions.”

