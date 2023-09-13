Banana tree growing in London garden ‘due to climate change’

Bananas have sprouted in a London back garden due to higher temperatures experts say have been caused by climate change.

Caroline Williams, 65, has fruit growing on two of her 12-foot-high banana trees for only the second or third time in the 20 years she’s had them.

The Chiswick resident says the Japanese Musa basjoo plants, nicknamed “hardy banana plants” have fruited due to a summer of high temperatures and heavy rain.

“Unfortunately they’re not edible, even though we’ve just had a fantastic spell of heatwave, they don’t really ever get enough sun in this country,” Williams said.