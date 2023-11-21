Listen: Banksy confirms name for first time in BBC interview

Banksy’s voice is revealed in a BBC interview aired for the first time in 20 years.

The elusive artist’s real identity has never been officially revealed but a 2008 interview sheds light on who the real Bansky is.

“Are you happy for me to use your name? I mean, The Independent has,” the BBC reporter asked Bansky, who replied: “Yeah.”

“Is it Robert Banks?” the journalist continued.

“It’s Robbie.” Banksy confirmed.

The artist also explained the reasons for his anonymity.

He added: “If you never show up and people don’t know who you are, then you’re a character,”