Hot mic catches producer discussing outfit live on BBC Breakfast

A technical glitch made for a rather funny hot mic moment during this morning’s episode of BBC Breakfast.

During the broadcast, on International Women’s Day, the microphones unexpectedly cut from the presenters to behind the cameras.

While the visual feed was showing the hosts fully prepped and expecting the limelight, viewers instead heard a woman behind the scenes chatting about her outfit.

“Does this dress work?” she can be heard asking her colleague before she is reassured that it does indeed “work.”

The funny mix-up only lasted a few seconds, before the audio cut back to the presenters.

