Scott Mills took on a 24-hour treadmill walk to raise a whopping $500,000 for BBC Children in Need 2022.

The Radio 2 presenter embarked on the Great Scott TreadMills Challenge where he walked, jogged, and ran the entire time - not even stopping as he hosted his show.

“My calves are on FIRE,” he can be heard exclaiming during the challenge, which he said had him in a “world of pain.”

“In a time like now where money is so tight, it is incredibly generous, thank you so much to everybody who has donated,” Mills said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.